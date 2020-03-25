The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 330 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois on Wednesday, March 25, including three deaths; a Kane County man in his 90s, a Cook County man in his 60s, and a Will County woman in her 50s
Two correctional officers and one man incarcerated at Stateville Correctional Center have tested positive, as well as a contractual worker at Sheridan Correctional Center. The two Stateville correctional officers are recovering at home, the state reported, and the individual who is incarcerated is isolated and recovering in the hospital. Those who have been identified as being potentially exposed are being quarantined and the facility is on a 14-day lockdown, the state reported.
After consulting with IDPH, the Department of Corrections determined staff and men incarcerated at the Sheridan facility were at low- to medium-risk for potential exposure. The facility also was placed on a 14-day lockdown.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,865 cases in 35 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years. Douglas, Marshall, and Morgan counties are now reporting cases.
For updates on IDOC’s response to COVID-19,visit https://www2.illinois.gov/idoc/facilities/Pages/Covid19Response.aspx
For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
