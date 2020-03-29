The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,105 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 18 additional deaths, on Sunday, March 29.
The new cases were in
- Cook County: male 50s, 2 females 60s, 2 males 70s, 3 females 70s, 2 males 80s, female 80s
- DuPage County: male 60s
- Kane County: male 40s, 2 males 90s
- Kendal County: male 60s
- LaSalle County: male 80s
- St. Clair County: female 70s.
Bond, Knox, Menard, and Montgomery counties are now reporting cases as well.
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 4,596 cases, including 65 deaths, in 47 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
