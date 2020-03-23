The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 236 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois and three deaths in Cook County on Monday, March 23.
The deaths were two men in their 80s and a man in his 90s.
Monroe is now also reporting a case.
Currently, Illinois is reporting a total of 1,285 cases in 31 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one year to 99 years.
Cases by county can be found on the IDPH website at https://tinyurl.com/tn6zzez, as well as a list of local health departments who will have the most up-to-date information.
For all personal protective equipment (PPE) donations, email PPE.donations@illinois.gov. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
