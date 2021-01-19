Inauguration eve

Tuesday night, on the eve of the inauguration, President-elect Joe Biden, Dr. Jill Biden, Vice president-elect Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff, held a vigil to honor and mourn more than 400,000 lives lost to coronavirus in the U.S. The ceremony took place along the Lincoln Memorial Sacred Pool of Reflection in Washington, D.C.
400 lights along the water were lit after Biden delivered the following remarks:
"It's hard sometimes to remember, but that's how we heal. It's important to do that as a nation. That's why we're here today. Between sundown and dusk, let us shine the lights in the darkness along the Sacred Pool of Reflection and remember all we've lost.'
This was the first national gesture made to acknowledge and honor all the lives lost to COVID-19, which Trump simply refused to do.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.