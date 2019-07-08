The Madison County Urban League (MCUL) has partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to recruit workers for temporary jobs available nationwide in advance of the 2020 Census. On Saturday, July 13, the MCUL is hosting an Information & Application Session from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Alton, 2512 Amelia St. During the session, attendees will learn more about working for the U.S. Census and get hands on help with applying.
The Census Bureau has already begun recruiting and hiring hundreds of thousands of temporary workers for the 2020 Census – often described as the nation’s largest civilian mobilization. Jobs include census takers, recruiting assistants, office staff, and supervisory staff. To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, have a valid Social Security number, and be a U.S. citizen. All males must register with Selective Service at www.sss.gov before applying.
“We understand the many ways in which 2020 Census data can impact our area,” says Krista Miller, MCUL coordinator. “Participating in the 2020 Census is a civic duty.”
For additional information regarding the session, contact the MCUL at (618) 463-1906.
