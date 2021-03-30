With the help of several legal organizations, a 39-year-old inmate with paraplegia sued the city Tuesday alleging that in the more than 155 days he’s been detained he has not been provided a wheel-chair accessible shower.
Instead, City Justice Center employees provided Anthony Tillman a wash basin and rag to bathe — but because of his physical disability, Tillman is unable to reach and fully wash his body, according to a release from ArchCity Defenders (ACD).
"I just want to be treated fair, like how everyone else is supposed to be treated,” Tillman wrote in the ACD release. “I am disabled and I want to be accommodated. I'm speaking out and telling my story because if someone else who is paraplegic finds themself in the same situation, they should not have to experience what I've experienced.”
Tillman requested two things from the court. The first is a temporary restraining order, which would require the city to provide him with an accessible shower. The second is monetary compensation for the emotional distress, pain, and suffering he’s experienced while detained.
Tillman’s complaint can be read at https://bit.ly/3eqTCzy and his restraining order request a t https://bit.ly/30uEHMK.
This lawsuit comes a little over a month after inmates at the City Justice Center protested jail conditions by taking over the majority of the St. Louis City Justice Center’s fourth floor for several hours, smashing windows and setting fires.
Following that uprising, several local advocacy groups asked the city to allow attorneys to inspect the conditions at the City Justice Center. However, the city responded with a resounding “no.”
