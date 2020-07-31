International Institute of St. Louis began offering limited in-person appointments on July 13. Office hours are 8:30 am - 4:30 pm weekdays. Building entrances are locked, even when the institute is open. Office spaces are rearranged and now include appropriately distanced desks with sneeze guards. Sanitation stations are positioned throughout our service areas. All staff wear masks in common areas and for appointments.
Appointments are required to meet occupancy requirements and ensure proper sanitation. Only those with appointments will be admitted. Clients and visitors are required to wear a mask or face covering inside the building. Extra masks will be available at the front desk. Contact your individual case worker or department staff at (314) 773-9090 to request an appointment or schedule remote services.
