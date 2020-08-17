You could qualify for a $500 check or bank deposit if you did not receive your qualifying $500 per dependent child payment in the CARES Act stimulus check.
The IRS said it mistakenly failed to send $500 per dependent child payments to those who used the IRS’s non-filers tool before May 17.
“To correct this, the IRS is sending money to those people who were affected,” an IRS statement said.
The IRS began making direct deposit payments on August 5 and mailing checks and debit cards on August 7. Go to irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment to check the status of our payment.
Note: The IRS said it does not contact taxpayers about payments. If you are contacted about this, it could be a scam.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.