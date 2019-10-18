Sabrina Westfall’s journey from IBEW Local 1 electrician to entrepreneur has earned her the 2019 Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) Award from St. Louis County. The award honors “outstanding business acumen, industry leadership and community service.”
Westfall founded J West Electrical Contracting in 2014 and is a member of the Electrical Connection, a partnership of with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1 and St. Louis Chapter of the National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).
Westfall’s company J West has worked on a number of major projects including St. Louis Lambert International Airport, Washington University, Ballpark Village and Union Station. She launched her career in 2002 when she entered in the IBEW/NECA Electrical Industry Training Center in St. Louis, graduating in 2005.
Westfall worked on a number of projects, but when work dried up with the Great Recession she tapped two programs supported by the Electrical Connection partnership to not only broaden her skills, but also ultimately launch her own electrical contracting company.
“Sabrina is an inspiring entrepreneur,” said Doug Martin, executive vice president of the St. Louis NECA. “She has exceptional skills as an electrician and also the determination to grow her career as an electrical contractor.”
Certified as a master electrician in 2010, Westfall found her skills in greater demand and later launched J West Electrical Contracting. She is now one of three women-owned electrical contractors enrolled in the Regional Union Construction Center, which is supported by the Electrical Connection to help minority- and women-owned union construction companies fortify their business skills.
“What’s most impressive about Sabrina is how she is shaping her future,” said Frank Jacobs, IBEW Local 1 business manager. “She is relentless about learning and improving her skills as an electrician and entrepreneur with the goal of finding better ways to serve the buyers of construction services and other contractors.”
“Sabrina’s professionalism and her customer-focused approach to her business is invaluable as we engage business and civic leadership daily on their electrical and communication needs,” said Jim Curran, executive vice president, Electrical Connection.
“She is that next generation of highly proficient electrical contractors that reflects the growing diversity in our industry.”
For more information, visit www.jwestelectric.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.