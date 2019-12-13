The Divided City: An Urban Humanities Initiative is awarding multiple grants of up to $20,000 in support of collaborative research, field institutes, and curriculum development on urban segregation broadly conceived. The support is available for collaborations between community members and tenure-track and tenured faculty at Washington. The deadline is January 29, 2020. If you have any questions, contact Tila Neguse, project coordinator for The Divided City initiative at the Center for the Humanities, at tneguse@wustl.edu or (314) 935-2931. First, visit http://thedividedcity.com/ for more information.
