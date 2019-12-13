The Divided City

The Divided City: An Urban Humanities Initiative is awarding multiple grants of up to $20,000 in support of collaborative research, field institutes, and curriculum development on urban segregation broadly conceived. The support is available for collaborations between community members and tenure-track and tenured faculty at Washington. The deadline is January 29, 2020. If you have any questions, contact Tila Neguse, project coordinator for The Divided City initiative at the Center for the Humanities, at tneguse@wustl.edu or (314) 935-2931. First, visit http://thedividedcity.com/ for more information.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.