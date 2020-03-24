Jazmond Dixon, 31 and a 2007 graduate of Jennings High School, has died due to COVID-19, marking the first novel coronavirus-related death for the City of St. Louis.
Health officials said Dixon had not traveled and didn’t know where she caught the virus.
“Our hearts are broken for the loss of one of our warriors,” said Art McCoy, superintendent of the Jennings School District. “She was a beautiful young lady who stayed connected to her teachers. We are prayerful, and we will get through this but we have to make sure we take care of each other in this critical time.”
Speaking as a representative of the family, Belafae Johnson told KSDK.com that his cousin thought she had the flu. He said that Dixon - who was also a graduate of Harris-Stowe State University and earned a master’s degree from Lindenwood University - progressed from typical flu-like symptoms, to being on a ventilator to passing away within a span of a week.
“We've done a lot of crying and a lot of processing as we continue to wrestle with the fact that this is reality,” Johnson told KSDK.
Mayor Lyda Krewson identified her only as a St. Louis city woman when she announced her death on Monday, March 23 at a 2 p.m. press conference. Dixon is the second coronavirus-related death in the St. Louis region.
“This should be a wake-up call for all of us, particularly for anyone who questions the gravity of this issue,” Krewson said. “We know COVID-19 is very, very serious.”
There is evidence that COVID-19 is now community spread, meaning that it is being contracted from others in the area rather than being strictly travel-related, said Dr. Fredrick Echols, director of the city’s health department.
“There’s been rumors and myths circulating in the community,” Echols said. “One of those myths is that young people can’t get it. This case is evidence that young people can get it and that it can cause death.”
Echols said the health department is working with her family to track where she may have been exposed to the virus. She tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday, but she had been hospitalized for “a little while,” Krewson said. Officials declined to say exactly when she died, as well as whether or not she had pre-existing conditions.
As of 2 p.m. on March 23, the city has recorded 20 cases, Echols said, and that’s up from 14 cases on March 22. However, Echols said they are being updated by the state “minute by minute.”
On Friday, March 20, St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced the county’s first COVID-19-related death. It was Judy Wilson-Griffin, a nurse at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital.
On Sunday, the county reported its largest number of new cases on one day to date – 38. That brought the total number of positive cases in the county to 55, as of March 22. The county also reported its first teenager with COVID-19 and nine new cases in their twenties.
Starting today, all city and county residents have been ordered to stay at home until April 22. The order means that everyone in the city and the county — including incorporated and unincorporated areas — must stay home, except for making essential trips or outdoor recreation. Everyone must abide by social distancing guidelines at all times, including staying six feet from other people outside of their households.
It also means that all county businesses and city businesses are required to cease all activities, except for “minimum basic operations” and working from home. The order restricts travel to things like going to work at an “essential business,” to buy food, to care for other people, and to get learning materials or meals from schools.
The goal is to stop the spread of the disease, Krewson said, and to prevent other deaths.
Krewson said, “On behalf of myself, my team, all of us here in the city, I send my deepest condolences and sympathy to this individual’s family, friends and loved ones.”
Information from KSDK.com contributed to this report.
