Jefferson Bank Commemorative Protest to be held August 30

A commemorative protest of Jefferson Bank will take place at Jefferson Bank, 2301 Market St., on Friday, August 30 at 4 pm.
“If you don’t understand history, you can slip into repeating bad practices,” said Percy Green, who was a member of the Congress of Racial Equality (CORE) in 1963 when the civil rights group took on Jefferson Bank to protest the bank’s racist hiring practices. “Racial discrimination is alive in 2019. That’s why the Jefferson Bank Commemorative Protest is still important.”
The Jefferson Bank Commemorative Protest planning committee consists of A. Phillip Randolph Institute, ACTION Reunion 2019, Communication Workers of America-Local 6355, MO-Jobs with Justice, Organization for Black Struggle, Service Employees International Union.
This year the protest will focus on Right to Work and increasing minimum wage ballot victories won in 2018. Speakers include representatives of Saint Louis Public Schools food service workers, Fight for $15 and Justice for Janitors. Workers will also share stories about the need for Medicaid expansion.
The commemorative protest is free and open to the public. For more information, call Jamala Rogers at 314-367-5959.
