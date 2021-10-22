Devin Elkins, a 2021 at Jennings High School graduate, is the recipient of the first Holly Cousins Special Friends Extended Scholarship (HCSFES).
Elkins is attending the University of Missouri-St. Louis and majoring in International Business.
He was a National Honor student and a leader among his classmates, and he says he was inspired by teachers, family, and mentors.
“The professional mentors served as guides, with explanations on education needed in various careers, and skills required in their line of profession. Mentors also discussed the importance of being kind and supportive to family, peers, and co- workers,” He said.
Superintendent Paula Knight said the HCSFES program will award two scholarships to graduating seniors of Jennings High School in May, 2022.
“As a teacher in the Jennings School District for many years, I worked with many outstanding students that have the passion to work hard in school, demonstrate leadership and a commitment to excellence,” said Holly Cousins, founder and director of the Special Friends Extended Mentor Program since 2006. She also founded and serves as director of HCSFES.
