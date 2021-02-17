New leader to replace McCoy
At a Jennings School District board meeting on Tuesday the board gave unanimous approval to Paula D. Knight to serve as the north St. Louis County district’s next superintendent.
Knight will replace Art McCoy, who announced last fall that this would be his last year leading the district after over five years as superintendent. Knight’s start date will be July 1, according to a Jennings news release.
After McCoy announced his retirement from Jennings, he was tapped to lead the Regional Business Council’s workforce development program, a job he started on Jan. 4.
“I’m retiring from the system, not the mission,” he said in a letter to the community in late 2020.
“The work continues in a different way, being a worker outside the system supporting the system inside.”
While with Jennings, McCoy’s annual salary was $223,339.
Knight will be moving to the Jennings position from her current job as deputy superintendent and chief academic officer in the St. Louis Public Schools, where she began her career in education in 1994 as a classroom teacher at Hamilton Elementary.
The news release noted her numerous community organization involvements. She is a past president of the Urban League Guild-St. Louis chapter, a member of the NAACP, an Education Steering Committee member for the Regional Arts Commission, and a member of the Board of Directors with the United Way of Greater St. Louis, among other volunteer positions.
She was appointed in 2013 to then-Gov. Jay Nixon’s Coordinating Board for Early Childhood, the state’s public/private entity for coordinating a cohesive system of early childhood programs and services. Under Knight’s leadership, student enrollment in Early Childhood programs increased from slightly over 1600 in the city of St. Louis to 2,210 in the 2017-2018 school year.
The Jennings School District is made up of seven schools serving about 2,500 students.
