Board to provide recommendations on allocation of ARA federal funds
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones on Friday announced the members of her Stimulus Advisory Board, created to provide recommendations on how the city should allocate the over $500 million in federal money coming to the city beginning next month as part of Congress’ American Recovery Act.
The board will meet May 1, according to a release from Jones’ office. They will consider:
Management & Oversight by reviewing treasury guidance; researching best practices associated with responsible fiscal stewardship; mapping ARPA funding streams; and designing an executive structure designed to promote equity, transparency, accountability to the community and compliance with the relevant law.
Direct Relief by conducting outreach to marginalized communities & institutional stakeholders in order to; assess the immediate needs of city residents; identify opportunities for impactful interventions; and recommend an actionable direct relief framework.
Process & Planning by researching best practices for processing and incorporating public input; designing an accessible participatory budgeting process; identifying structural gaps and long-term investment priorities and recommending processes designed to empower and engage city residents.
Data & Evaluation by compiling data and analysis relevant to assessing the urgent needs of the St. Louis region; conducting a thematic analysis of community input received thus far; identifying opportunities to expand data infrastructure in city government; recommending a system for the independent evaluation of stimulus funded programs, including regular reports to city residents.
The Stimulus Advisory Board includes:
Darlene Green, Comptroller
Lewis Reed, President of the Board of Aldermen
Dr. Megan-Ellyia Green, Ward 15 alderwoman
Jared Boyd, Jones’ chief of staff
Rodney Boyd, partner with Nexus Group
Patrick R. Brown, former chief of staff of the St. Louis Mayor’s Office and community development executive with Ameren Missouri
Lisa L. Cagle, director of innovative services at Bi-State Development/Metro Transit
Brandon L. Comer, managing partner of Comer Capital Group
Nancy E. Cross, former vice-president of SEIU Local 1
David Dwight IV, executive director at Forward Through Ferguson
Dara Eskridge, executive director of Invest STL
Nahuel Fefer, Jones’ director of policy and development
Cristina Garmendia, principal at URBNRX
Erica Henderson, independent consultant and strategist, former executive director of St. Louis Promise Zone
Grace Kyung, campaign director at COVID-19 Regional Response Team
Molly Metzger, senior lecturer at Washington University
Sandra M. Moore, managing director and chief impact officer with Advantage Capital
Arrey Obenson, president and CEO of the International Institute of St. Louis.
Jason Q. Purnell, vice president of community health improvement for BJC HealthCare and associate professor in the Brown School at Washington University
Wally Siewert, former professor of public ethics and director of civic engagement at FOCUS St. Louis
Blake Strode, executive director of ArchCity Defenders
Mike Talboy, former Missouri State Representative and Director of Governmental Affairs of Burns & McDonnell
Richard von Glahn, policy director of Missouri Jobs with Justice
Rebecca Weaver, cities program manager at The Nature Conservancy in Missouri
Aimee Wehmeier, president of Paraquad
