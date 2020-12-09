After turning in additional petition signatures to the Board of Elections Monday, St. Louis City Treasurer Tishaura Jones was officially on the primary ballot as a candidate for mayor as of Wednesday afternoon.
She joins Alderwoman Cara Spencer and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, who both filed Nov. 23, the first day one could do so and met the signature requirements.
Jones filed to run for mayor Nov. 30, according to city records, but Benjamin Borgmeyer, Board of Elections Democratic director, said 274 signatures on her petition could not be verified or were missing.
He noted there are various reasons that could account for the shortage: the signature belongs to someone who isn’t a registered voter, the signature doesn’t match the voter’s on file and the lines that are left blank.
Once notified of the shortage, Jones’ campaign manager Rosetta Okohson said volunteers immediately went to work to gather more signatures.
Okohson was not immediately available for comment Wednesday.
An email obtained by The St. Louis American to Jones from Gary Stoff, St. Louis’ Republican election director, confirmed no additional candidates have filed for the mayoral race as of Wednesday.
In November, Dana Kelly announced she would file, but has not done so yet because she was quarantining after she was diagnosed this month with coronavirus and pneumonia.
Jones announced her candidacy for mayor Nov. 4., a day after Prop D passed with a decisive margin of 86,097 votes (68.14%) to 40,261 (31.86%).
Prop D makes three major changes to the voting process in Missouri: it establishes a nonpartisan primary, gives voters the ability to approve or disapprove of every candidate on the ballot, and allows the two candidates with the most votes in the primary to advance to the general election.
Borgmeyer noted that while voters can vote for as many candidates as they want in the primary, they’re technically only allowed to sign one candidate’s petition per office. However, currently, there’s no way for election officials to cross reference information to make sure someone doesn’t sign more than one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.