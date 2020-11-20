St. Louis mayoral candidate Tishaura Jones on Friday received her first endorsement for her 2021 campaign from the NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri PAC.
A release from the PAC stated its employees spoke to over 5,156 St. Louis City residents by phone, text and mail before making the decision to support Jones.
The PAC supports Jones because of her outspoken stances on reproductive health care rights during her previous races for treasurer and her 2017 mayoral run in St. Louis.
“Tishaura Jones has devoted her life to championing reproductive freedom,” wrote Mallory Schwarz, NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri Executive Director, in a prepared statement. “From the state legislature to the Treasurer’s office, she has fought for every St. Louisan to make the best healthcare decisions we can for ourselves and those we love, including decisions around pregnancy and parenthood. Her leadership and dedication to the people of St. Louis has advanced the city as a leader in defending access to abortion.”
Jones also released a statement regarding the endorsement
“I’m pleased to have NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri be the first local organization to support me for Mayor of St. Louis City. Since day one, I've been a bold advocate for reproductive justice and will put it at the forefront of my campaign and administration. I'm thrilled to work alongside NARAL Pro-Choice Missouri, whose work is critical to the health and safety of our region, and continue the fight for reproductive freedom.”
Jones announced her candidacy for mayor a day after the Nov. 3, where she was re-elected as St. Louis Treasurer, while incumbent Lyda Krewson declared Wednesday she would not seek another term as mayor.
The primary for the mayoral election will be held March 2, 2021, and the general will be held a month later on April 6, 2021.
Others expected to run in the race include Cara Spencer, a progressive who has served on the Board of Aldermen since 2015, and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.
With the passing of Proposition D on Nov. 3, the primary will be nonpartisan and voters will be asked to vote for every candidate they approve of. The two with the most votes, regardless of party affiliation, will go on to the general election.
