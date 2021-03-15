St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones and Alderwoman Cara Spencer are running neck and neck in thelatest poll conducted by Show Me Victories, with Jones cinching 40% percent of surveyed voters — a 5% lead over Spencer.
Show me Victories is a communications and digital media firm focused on political and public communications.
The poll indicated Jones received support from 40% of 550 likely voters and Spencer 35%, with the margin for error of plus or minus 4.2%.
The poll was released this weekend and also found 25% of voters remain undecided on who they will vote for in the mayoral race April 6. Of those undecided voters, 32% are North City residents, 29% are over sixty-five years in age and 28% are ideological moderates.
Show Me Victories conducted the telephone survey of 550 registered city voters between March 4-6.
It found Jones has strong support from voters who are progressive, Black, 18-39 years old and who live in North City. Spencer’s support largely comes from voters who moderate, white and who live in South City.
With the new voting system, implemented by the passage of Proposition D in November, voters were asked to choose as many candidates as they approve of, regardless of party affiliation in March’s primary.
The Show Me Victories poll found that among respondents who said they intended to vote for Jones in the April election, 50% reported they had supported only one candidate in the primary.
Comparatively, 29% of Spencer supporters and 29% of undecided voters indicated they had voted for only one candidate in the March primary.
Another poll caused Jones to release a statement Monday. She asked Spencer to denounce the push poll released this weekend by Spencer supporters, stating that racism has no place in politics.
The poll posed statements in support of Spencer and negative statements about Jones and her work as treasurer. Underneath each statement, it asked respondents how convincing the statement was (when in support of Spencer) or the level of doubt it caused (when against Jones).
“We owe it to ourselves and our neighbors to finally address challenges head on,” Jones wrote. “Our city needs leadership ready on day one to tackle the issues plaguing our people — gun violence, the dysfunction of basic municipal services and division between the north and south sides of our city. We must do so with integrity.”
Kayla Reed, executive director of Action St. Louis,posted screenshots of the push poll and her thoughts about the content on Saturday.
“It’s been my opinion that there isn’t a way to beat TJ without appealing to racist, sexist base that routinely votes against Black women (Kim, Cori & Tishaura),” Kayla Reed wrote. “Well it appears that that candidate’s camp is trying to figure out which angle they will disparage Tishaura with over the next 30 days. They are doing a field poll on negative messages against Tishaura.”
In response to Jones’ statement,Spencer released a statement of her own Monday night. In it, she said her campaign has not and will not conduct any push polls.
“I have always denounced racism and will continue to do so, as there is no place for it in the St. Louis we all want to build together,” she wrote.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.