Jordon Ryan, a 2020 John Burroughs School graduate, recently won a $750 scholarship from the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists (GSLABJ). Ryan, who is attending Grinnell College in Iowa, submitted an article about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on his senior year of high school. His entry was part of GSLABJ’s Insight into a Pandemic, an outreach program to high schoolers created after the organization cancelled its Minority Journalism Workshop because of the pandemic. Ryan participated in the workshop held at Webster University in 2019. For more information, go to www.gslabj.org.
Jordon Ryan wins black journalists’ scholarship
