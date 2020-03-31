In a joint statement, the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and Journalism & Women Symposium (JAWS) said that they “stand firmly against President Trump’s unacceptable treatment of PBS Newshour’s White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor.”
“Why don’t you people…why don’t you act in a little more positive…it’s always ‘get’cha, get’cha,'” Trump said when Alcindor pressed Trump at a March 29 briefing about his statement that some states might not need as many medical ventilators as they had requested to treat COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) patients. “That’s why nobody trusts the media anymore. That’s why you used to work for the Times and now you work for somebody else. Be nice.”
A few weeks prior to their exchange on Sunday, Trump called Alcindor’s question “nasty” when she asked him about the closing of the pandemic response unit within the National Security Council in 2018.
“As far back as November 2018, Trump leveled verbal abuse at Alcindor along with fellow Black women journalists Abby Phillip of CNN and April Ryan of American Urban Radio Networks,” The statement read. “NABJ condemned these attacks in a statement here and JAWS condemned these attacks in a statement here. Both groups have noted the president’s pattern of using demeaning language toward women journalists of color and other journalists.”
The statement goes on to say that it is not the job of the journalist to be “nice,” but to hold public officials accountable – especially as “misinformation runs rampant at White House briefings on the deadly pandemic that threatens hundreds of thousands of lives.”
"In these extraordinary times for our country, it is imperative that journalists ask the tough questions of our elected officials on behalf of a public that is in need of critical information for their lives,” said JAWS President Mira Lowe. “Berating or demeaning journalists is objectionable and uncalled for. We stand solidly behind Yamiche and other women journalists who are pressing on and doing their jobs despite the attacks on them.”
“Now more than ever our communities need facts and the truth. Yamiche and her colleagues are working hard to stand true to the principles of journalism, and to acquire and share the information that we all need to overcome this pandemic as a collective unit,” said NABJ President Dorothy Tucker. “The president’s attacks against her and others are not only unnecessary but demeaning and inappropriate. They are a distraction during a critical time in all of our lives. We applaud Yamiche and all journalists who are pressing forward in service to the public despite what they are facing. We again call for the president to stop the mistreatment of journalists.”
