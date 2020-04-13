Judge Charles A. Shaw, Senior United States District Judge for the Eastern District of Missouri and a favorite son of North St. Louis, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 12 at age 75.
“Judge Charles Shaw was a lion of the court,” said Virvus Jones, former St. Louis comptroller and Shaw’s golf companion for more than 20 years.
”He was not afraid to challenge injustice. He and Judge Clyde Cahill balked at the mandatory sentencing laws that required Judges to sentenced to five years without parole for the possession of crack cocaine but lesser sentences for the possession of powdered cocaine.“
Judge Shaw’s colleagues on the Eastern Missouri bench also expressed their feelings of loss at his passing.
”I have carried the lessons I learned from Judge Charles Shaw with me throughout my entire career,” said U.S. District Judge Ronnie L. White.
“When I preside over cases where lawyers are confronted with difficult issues and clients, I find myself asking ‘What would Judge Shaw do?‘“
Eastern District Chief Judge Rod Sippel said Judge Shaw will be “sorely missed“ by his colleagues and friends at the court.
“We lost a thoughtful jurist and a courageous voice for justice,” Chief Judge Sippel said. “Judge Shaw Judge Shaw’s legal career and time spent in service to the State of Missouri and our country serves as a shining example for all those fortunate enough to take the bench.“
Judge Shaw was appointed to the United States District Court by President Bill Clinton in 1993 and achieved senior status in 2010.
He was appointed Missouri Circuit Judge for the City of St. Louis in 1987.
As an attorney, he was formerly employed at the National Labor Relations Board, the Lashly Carothers Law Firm (now Lashly Baer) and as an Assistant United States Attorney.
During his legendary career, he received many prestigious awards, including Distinguished Alumnus Awards from Harris Stowe, the University of Missouri and Catholic University; Aldermanic, Mayoral, Missouri House of Representatives and Gubernatorial Proclamations; the Federal Defense Bar Silver Gavel Award; the American College of Trial Lawyers Award; the Mound City Bar Association Legal Legend Award; NAACP Awards; the National Bar Association Gertrude Rush Award; and many others.
Judge Shaw was born in Jackson, Tennessee on December 31, 1944 and raised in the Ville neighborhood in North St. Louis. He graduated from Sumner High School, earned his B.A. at Harris Stowe Teachers College, his M.B.A. at the University of Missouri in Columbia, and his J.D. at Catholic University in Washington, D.C.
In 2013, he wrote his memoir “Watch Everything: A Judicial Memoir with a Point of View.”
He served as a board member for the People’s Health Center, the Saint Louis Art Museum, the Arts and Education Council, Cardinal Ritter College Prep and the Metropolitan Amateur Golf Association. He was a charter member of the Guardsmen and Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity (Eta Boule’).
In his personal life, Judge Shaw dearly loved his family, friends, golf, travel, and the occasional amusing story. He often remarked that his dreams had been fulfilled: for family, friends and success.
Judge Shaw is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Kathleen I. Shaw, their son, Dr. Bryan I. Shaw, daughter-in-law, La Misa, 3 grandchildren, Sydney, Brycen and Braylen, his brother, Booker T. Shaw, sister-in-law, Jane B. Shaw, and many other relatives and friends.
A memorial service will be held in the future. Memorial donations may be made to the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and the St. Louis Black Repertory Company.
“I will miss him greatly,” Judge White said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.