A St. Louis judge has extended the moratorium on evictions through March 1.
The original suspension was put in place March 20, 2020, and has been periodically extended since.
Thom Gross, spokesman for the 22nd Judicial Circuit of Missouri, has previously said there are various differences and overlaps between the city’s suspension order and the CDC’s federal moratorium on evictions. But, both have the welfare and safety of residents in mind.
The eviction suspension protects tenants from evictions except in the following cases: when they engage in criminal activity on the property; threaten the health and safety of other residents; damage or pose an immediate and significant risk of damage to property; violate building codes, health ordinances or similar regulations; violate any other contractual obligations.
It also excludes evictions of those who have received judgments for drug-related activity and possession of commercial properties and evictions of commercial premises.
