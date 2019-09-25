Missouri Chief Justice George W. Draper III honored St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael Noble at a ceremony last week for his dedication to the effective administration of justice in Missouri. Noble received the 2019 Judicial Excellence Award – Circuit.
“It is a privilege to recognize individuals who serve diligently and with integrity, lead by example and provide the citizens of Missouri with the quality of justice they demand and deserve,” Draper said before presenting his 2019 chief justice awards, including judicial excellence awards.
“Judge Noble’s military background, beginning as a West Point cadet and continuing as a captain commanding a company of 200 in the Army Reserve, has been the backbone of his desire to be a public servant,” Draper said in presenting Noble’s award.
“As a public defender, he witnessed firsthand the disastrous effects of drugs on his clients, which led him to apply to be a drug court commissioner. As a circuit judge, he has continued to devote his time and efforts to help those affected by drug addiction through his work with the Supreme Court’s alternate treatment courts committee. Today, one of his favorite parts of the job is to mentor young attorneys.”
Noble’s entire judicial career has been in the 22nd Judicial Circuit (St. Louis city). He was appointed a drug court commissioner in October 2007; was appointed an associate circuit judge in March 2013; and has served as a circuit judge since November 2015. Voters retained him in that office during the November 2018 general election.
Draper presented Noble with the judicial excellence award during a ceremony held Thursday, September 19, 2019, as part of the annual meeting of the Judicial Conference of Missouri, the organization of all the state’s judges, which was held in conjunction with the annual meeting of The Missouri Bar at the Hilton Branson Convention Center.
