A judge has ruled in favor of St. Louis Treasurer Tishaura Jones in a lawsuit filed almost four years ago over parking fees and a contract with a third-party company to assist with the city’s parking services.
Jones said Wednesday it felt like a rain cloud hovering over her office had finally cleared.
“We have constantly operated in a transparent manner and with integrity. This contracting process is no different. And fortunately, a judge agreed with us,” she said.
Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, James Wilson and Charles Lane filed the lawsuit in January 2017. Boyd has served as alderman since 2003 and chair of the Streets, Traffic and Refuse Committee of the Board of Alderman since 2017. Wilson is a former city counselor. Lane is a retired St. Louis police officer.
A trial was held in June, after which Jones said she walked away from feeling fairly optimistic.
“I was feeling pretty optimistic in June, I didn’t really feel like the opposition proved this case,” Jones said. “But, you know, you can feel optimistic about a case and then it can go the opposite way.”
Boyd testified, among other things, that he did not receive notice of increased parking fees and penalties that went into effect in July 2015, an illegalaction he argued. St. Louis Circuit Judge Michael F. Stelzer ruled Jones did give notice, as she sent the email out 15 days before the start of the fiscal year, when the increased fees and penalties went into effect.
As for the lawsuit’s claim that Jones violated contract laws when she executed a contract with Hudson and Associates LLC of St. Louis to manage parking meter collections, maintenance and the city’s parking violations bureau, Stelzer also said there was no evidence presented to support this claim.
“The court finds that Plaintiffs have not shown, in their briefs and at trial, how specifically the Treasurer violated the PSO [professional services ordinance],” Stelzer wrote.
The judge also denied Boyd, Wilson and Lane’s request for reimbursement of attorney’s fees.
Jones said she isn’t sure if Boyd or the other plaintiffs will take additional legal action.
“You never know, because we live in a society where being litigious is often the first response rather than picking up the phone and trying to compromise and work things out, “ Jones said. “So I don't know. I can’t tell you what to expect from Alderman Boyd or the other plaintiffs in the lawsuit. I’m just happy that this chapter is closed.”
The treasurer and Boyd have a tumultuous history. Jones has previously said she believes it derives from a personal grudge Boyd holds against her because she has outperformed him in citywide elections for treasurer and mayor.
Shortly before the judge issued his ruling in this lawsuit, Jones announced her candidacy for mayor of St. Louis. During her announcement speech in Ivory Perry Park, Jones said she was ready to lead St. Louis, and touched on issues that disproportionately affect black and brown people: violent crime, police violence, economic inequality and education.
“What [voters] should take away from this ruling is that I have put the best interests of the city and of the parking division first and have always operated in a transparent manner with integrity,” Jones told The American on Wednesday.
Regarding the lawsuit, Jones wrote in a statement there may be a silver lining to the case.
“If there was anything beneficial gained by this whole ordeal, further research revealed the PSO is inapplicable to my office,” Jones wrote. “Any contracts we award through public procurement processes are based on price, service, and expertise.”
