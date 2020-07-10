Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Greater St. Louis Association of Black Journalists (GSLABJ) canceled its 2020 Minority Journalism Workshop. It is offering an alternate program, GSLABJ Insight into a Pandemic, so students can share their experiences related to the pandemic and vie for a scholarship.
All 2020 high school graduates to submit content on one of the following subject areas: What was the biggest impact of the pandemic on your senior year? What has the pandemic revealed about you or your family? How will the pandemic experience change your life or perspective?
“We urge you to be descriptive in your language when discussing your impact area and consider using a creative background in your video,” the association notes. “Most of all, we require that you remain safe and not put yourself in harm’s way for the project.”
If a written story, it should be no more than 500 words and submitted as a double-spaced Word document. If a video clip, no longer than three minutes, published to YouTube by the student with the link submitted to GSLABJ. If audio, a 3-minute audio clip or podcast published to SoundCloud with the link sent to GSLABJ.
Submit a Word document as an attachment or links by email to gslabj@gmail.com by July 17. Include name, age, city, school, phone number and the college you plan to attend this fall.
A winner will be selected in each of the three submission categories. Each winner will be awarded $750, which will be submitted to the college of choice.
Content may be edited for length and clarity. Any submission may be posted on a public-facing page with the student’s personal information and promoted on www.gslabj.org and the association’s Facebook page.
For more information, contact Bonita Tillman at (314) 210-1430.
