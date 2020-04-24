The nonprofit Hunter Brooks Watson Memorial Fund is accepting applications through June 15 for competitive grants from $500 to $5,000 for people between the ages of 16 and 25. Its focus is on providing financial assistance to help passionate young men and women further their interests and innovative ideas in fields such as the performing arts, technology, music and entrepreneurship.
Applicants need not be in high school or college, only to have demonstrated enthusiasm and passion in developing a new idea or business. The fund was created in honor of Hunter Brooks Watson, a young man tragically killed as a passenger in a distracted driving accident just prior to entering his junior year at Syracuse University.
For more information or to apply for free, visit www.hunterwatson.org.
