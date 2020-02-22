Violinists who are 16 to 26 years of age as of November 21 have until June 21 to apply for the Kosciuszko Foundation Wieniawski Violin Competition. Over $8,000 in monetary prizes along with other special awards are offered.
Distinguished violinist and a former member of the New York Philharmonic Orchestra Hanna Lachert serves as competition artistic director. The other judges include Grammy-nominated violinist Robert McDuffie and virtuoso violinist, composer, conductor and concert presenter Mark Peskanov.
The competition was established in 1969 to provide young musicians with an opportunity to further their creative development and to encourage them to study the repertoire of Polish composers. It honors Henryk Wieniawski (1835-1880), Poland’s legendary violinist and composer, one of the greatest violinists of the Romantic era.
For more information and to apply, visit www.KFWieniawski.org.
