KAI Enterprises, a black-owned design and build firm based in St. Louis, received a Keystone Award in the General Contractor Building Construction on a Project Under $15 million category from the Associated General Contractors of Missouri (AGCMO) for its design-build work on the Deaconess Center for Child Well-Being. Keystone Awards honor the achievements of Missouri’s construction firms and their employees in building facilities that support and enhance quality of life.
Located at 1000 North Vandeventer Ave. in St. Louis, the 21,272-square-foot Deaconess Center for Child Well-Being was completed in less than eight months in December 2017. The two-level building provides meeting and office space for child advocates, civic leaders and community organizers dedicated to enhancing the well-being of at-risk children. Time was of the essence on the project due to the Deaconess Foundation’s lease at its previous office space that was set to expire on December 31, 2017.
The design and construction of the building reflected Deaconess’ religious legacy in addition to its commitment to social causes by exceeding the city’s minority participation goals. The project achieved 36 percent Minority Business Enterprises (MBE) and 3 percent Women Business Enterprises (WBE) participation.
