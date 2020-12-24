Second of two parts
This story was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center as part of the 63106 Project, a St. Louis-based non-profit racial equity storytelling project.
Luck and faith play a huge role in Misha Marshall’s life. Misha hasn’t had much of the former — at least in recent years. But, as for faith, the kind that carries you through one day and into the next with optimism and hope, she has that in abundance.
Misha suffered a debilitating injury early in 2019 as she tried to help a stranded motorist in a snowstorm. Then, just as she was literally getting back on her feet, the coronavirus pandemic came along, putting her plans to continue her education and advance her career in nursing on hold.
The pandemic took a toll on her children, too. Her 18-year-old daughter, Maleah, a senior and track star at Carnahan High School of the Future, had her eye on continuing her studies and athletic career at Tennessee State University. That’s the historically Black university that sent legendary track stars Wilma Rudolph, Wyomia Tyus and Ralph Boston to the Olympics.
But when the pandemic came along, Maleah saw her track season at Carnahan canceled. Then she decided, in an abundance of caution, to defer her track dream at TSU, and enroll in a dental program at St. Louis Community College.
Misha’s 21-year-old son, Jacobi, had a steady job at a mid-town hotel. But when the pandemic crushed tourism here, he was laid off.
With all of that misfortune, Misha and her children focus on counting their blessings. They have stayed happy, healthy and together, sharing a home in the Columbus Square neighborhood with Misha’s parents, John and Cathy Marshall, and Misha’s sister, Maya.
Columbus Square is in zip code 63106, which, in recent years, has not enjoyed many blessings. Researchers at Washington and St. Louis universities, in a widely cited study, have identified 63106 as the region’s most vulnerable when it comes to the social determinants of health.
Average life expectancy in 63106 was pegged at 67 years old in the study, compared to 85 in 63105, which is in suburban Clayton.
The Marshall family’s story is part of the 63106 Project, organized by Before Ferguson Beyond Ferguson, a non-profit, racial equity storytelling collaborative that provides stories to St. Louis media about the region’s most vulnerable residents in the time of the pandemic.
Eight families in 63106 have participated in the project to date. As part of this effort, The St. Louis American is following the Marshall family through the pandemic, providing new chapters for The St. Louis American as circumstances dictate through 2021.
Misha Marshall credits the blessings her family enjoys to her parents’ deep and abiding Christian faith, which they passed on to their children and grandchildren.
John Marshall has served as a deacon at Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1444 South Compton Avenue, and Cathy Marshall has been involved in the church’s many ministries.
“I did all kinds of youth drama ministries and whatever ministry they had in church,” Misha Marshall said.
“I'm just a person who loves God, knows that there is a God, I pray to my God, the God that I serve.” She is now a member of Friendly Temple Missionary Baptist Church, at 5515 Martin Luther King Drive.
Just as Misha’s parents taught her the importance of kindness and family, Misha does the same for her children. Maleah and Jacobi have been helping around the house from an early age. When they were tots, they began helping their mother in caring for their aunt Maya, who has cerebral palsy.
Each time they saw Misha head towards Maya’s room, they knew it was time to provide her with some TLC. Over time, the two kids learned to grab wipes and other supplies to help keep their aunt clean. As children, they viewed pushing Maya in her wheelchair as a fun game. Today it is a normal and welcome part of their day.
“They know that she has to be fed and dressed and groomed and all these things that you're supposed to do, with a person that is of diminished capacity,” Misha says. “So it's not something that is out of the norm for them.”
Apart from taking care of their Aunt Maya, Maleah and Jacobi help Misha in other ways around the house. If the kids notice that Misha looks more tired than usual, they make sure she does not have too much work to do around the house.
One day in particular, Jacobi noticed that Misha was having an especially difficult time. She was not in her normal optimistic mood and had accidentally left her phone at home.
Knowing that not having her phone would make Misha’s bad day even worse, Jacobi took an Uber to Misha’s workplace to surprise her with the phone.
As he handed his mom the phone, he left her with words of affirmation: “Mom, everything's going to be okay. You have to remember to have hope or be hopeful.”
Trying always to stay positive, Misha tries not to think too much about the crime in her neighborhood. The 63106 zip code incorporates several St. Louis neighborhoods, including Columbus Square, Jeff-Vander-Lou, Old North and Carr Square.
According to data from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department up to October 2020, these neighborhoods had reported 24 homicides, nine rapes, 108 robberies, and 306 aggravated assaults for the year. The homicide rate is 200 homicides per 100,000 people for 2020. By comparison in 2018, the city of St. Louis overall reported 60.9 homicides per 100,000 people.
St. Louis police crime data also shows aggravated assaults in 63106 have increased 30 percent in the period since the outbreak of COVID-19.
Still, Misha says her family feels safe in their immediate neighborhood, though she stays alert. “I’m aware of my surroundings,” she says. “Am I gonna just be riding around with my windows down and my car unlocked at 2 o’clock in the morning? Absolutely not.”
Misha continues to stay optimistic. She said the pandemic has “taught people to love more. It's taught people to be more accountable, be present. Because the person that you're talking to might be here today, but they might not be here the next day.”
The pandemic also brought Misha’s immediate family closer with their extended family.
In August, Misha celebrated Maya’s birthday with the help of her kids, parents, and her older sister and her family. Because of the struggle it takes to place Maya in her wheelchair, she does not often get the chance to spend time outside. The celebration and opportunity for Maya to enjoy fresh air meant a lot to everyone in the family.
Through it all, Misha continues to pray for her family, for her neighbors, and for her patients.
In a recent prayer with the writer of this article, she began: “Father God, in the name of Jesus, we just thank you for today. Thank you for this day that neither of us nor anyone on this Earth has seen before, God. We are grateful for Miss Leyla King, who has been given this opportunity to speak to me and see something in me that I may not see in myself. May you let her help others, in some form or capacity, through the work that she is doing …”
“God, bless the people of our city, of our state, of our nation, of this world that have dealt with the loss of a loved one, that have dealt with the pandemic, being a victim of it and surviving or not surviving from it. Lord, we just ask that you continue to keep all of us, keep us in your perfect peace, as you have done and as you continue to do ...
“God, I just ask that you continue to keep me strong, continue to keep me in a way that I am able to serve others, whether it be through my job or on a personal level.
“God, there are so many things that you do that go unspoken. Lord, You know my heart, and I just thank you everyday for everything. God, we ask all these things and more, in your son Jesus’ name.
“Amen.”
Leyla Fern King is one of several storytellers for Before Ferguson Beyond Ferguson, a non-profit racial equity storytelling project. She is a senior at John Burroughs School, and an alumna of Cultural Leadership, a St. Louis-based program that brings together Jewish and African American students to learn about and address systems of oppression through the study of African American and Jewish history.
