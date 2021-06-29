Khady Diane

Diane takes the oath to become an American citizen

 Photo by Wiley Price / St. Louis American

Khady Diane is an accounting major at St. Louis Community College. She moved to the U.S. seven years ago from Côte d'Ivoire, also known as the Ivory Coast. Diane took the oath to become an American citizen in the visitor’s center of the Gateway Arch on Monday, June 14, 2021. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.