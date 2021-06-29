Khady Diane is an accounting major at St. Louis Community College. She moved to the U.S. seven years ago from Côte d'Ivoire, also known as the Ivory Coast. Diane took the oath to become an American citizen in the visitor’s center of the Gateway Arch on Monday, June 14, 2021.
