“It was a disturbing experience because as a public official you go in prepared to answer questions from council members pertaining to public safety and public health,” St. Louis County Director of Public Health Dr. Faisal Khan said.
“You walk in with facts and statistics. The dynamics of that evening were such that it was plainly obvious to me after the opening exchange that this was not designed to receive information or elicit any explanation of the public health rationale about these health orders. It was a predetermined sort of political theatre that I walked into.”
Khan was invited to the St. Louis County council meeting last Tuesday to talk about the mask mandate re-introduced to the St. Louis region in lieu of rising Covid cases. The county council voted 5-2 to end the mask mandate one day after it took effect.
However, Khan was met with hostility and disdain from audience members and council members alike.
“I was not prepared, nor did I expect any such hostility,” Khan said.
Khan has served as a member of the St. Louis County Public Health Department for almost ten years in various capacities. For the past six months, he has served as the acting director for county public health.
“I have been in plenty of situations in that chamber where members of the public and of the council were upset about various aspects of proceedings, but this is the first time a public health order has received this kind of attention,” Khan said.
In a letter addressed to Council Chairwoman Rita Days, Khan aired his grievances.
“I can almost feel the chilling effect it would have on public officials across all counties,” Khan said. “When you’re being constantly heckled, it is easy to lose your train of thought. I requested Councilwoman Days restore order, but regrettably that did not happen.”
Additionally, Khan addressed Councilman Tim Fitch, who he said asked him questions, not as a way of judging his credentials, but to invalidate his experiences because he is a “foreigner.” He said Fitch acted this way in front of a politicized crowd.
“With all due respect, it was not an innocent introductory question and people can pretend otherwise, but it was an insult to all of the hard-work and dedication of migrant physicians all over the U.S. and in particular in the St. Louis region,” Khan said. “We have not only been in the trenches in the fight against COVID, but have been working diligently for decades to keep people healthy.”
Khan noted how the chamber was filled with unmasked people who jeered him with racist remarks as he spoke. This happened after Fitch set the tone of the meeting.
“There were hundreds of people packed into that chamber without masks on, which is a direct threat to their own health,” Khan said. “The dynamics of the whole thing were such that rules of order were allowed to lapse, to the point where the whole thing was in utter shambles.”
On Aug. 2, 585 physicians in St. Louis wrote and signed a letter submitted to the council members, which declared their disdain for the events that took place at the meeting.
“We are grateful for Dr. Khan’s leadership and commitment and saddened by the reality that engaging in scientific dialogue has made him a target,” they said in the letter. “We implore you to investigate every threat of violence and every racist or xenophobic slur our public health servants face in the tireless execution of their jobs.”
According to a briefing with St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page on the same day the physicians’ letter was submitted, a city resident who attended last week’s council meeting tested positive for COVID-19. Since it was a city resident, the city health department is the lead agency in the investigation.
“Our department is working in tandem with the city health department to identify other people who may have contracted the virus through contact tracing,” Page said.
Page said the treatment Dr. Khan received at the meeting was not representative of the community at large.
“This was not St. Louis County’s finest moment,” Page said.
“The community I love was thrust into the national spotlight for bad behavior, xenophobia, racism and resistance to recommendations from scientists and doctors, including the CDC. It’s time to stop the name calling, the intimidation, the spreading of misinformation; it’s time to work together.”
While Khan said he would not file a police report, he wrote the letter to council members in hope that they would conduct an investigation. or create a policy that will protect future public officials from what he experienced.
The main goal Khan wanted to get across in the council meeting was how desperate the situation was becoming in the St. Louis region for people to get vaccinated and wear masks to lessen the spread of COVID, especially the delta variant.
“Time is not on our side,” Khan said. “Our focus has to be on stopping this virus. It does not discriminate, it does not stop working on Tuesdays or wait for the next council session to start. It is infecting people and putting people in the hospital as I speak.”
He added that the denigration of public health officials will not help end the pandemic.
“As a public health professional, I am saddened at the steady erosion in public discourse and vilification of health professionals over the last 18 months,” Khan said.
“This doesn’t help anything because it is not about rights.”
Khan urges the St. Louis region to take action against the delta variant of COVID-19, even as cases continue to soar in the county and the city.
“Our region is right in the middle of this storm,” Khan said. “Please put a mask on in public settings even if you are vaccinated.”
