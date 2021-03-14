St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner on 60 Minutes

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner

 Courtesy of CBS

A ‘60 Minutes’ interview of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner conducted by Bill Whittaker will air Sunday night, March 14, at 6 p.m. on CBS.  In a CBS preview of the interview, Gardner asserts that the criminal justice system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt, and when Whittaker asks her what’s at stake, she replies, “The integrity of the whole criminal justice system.”

