A ‘60 Minutes’ interview of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner conducted by Bill Whittaker will air Sunday night, March 14, at 6 p.m. on CBS. In a CBS preview of the interview, Gardner asserts that the criminal justice system needs to be dismantled and rebuilt, and when Whittaker asks her what’s at stake, she replies, “The integrity of the whole criminal justice system.”
