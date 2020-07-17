Kwame Building Group (KWAME) CEO Tony Thompson has been named to the St. Louis Small Business Monthly Hall of Fame. The inaugural award honors the accomplishments of nine area executives who have made lifetime contributions to St. Louis business.
“Hall of Fame members rank among the most accomplished and respected St. Louis business leaders of all time,” said Ron Ameln, president of St. Louis Small Business Monthly. “Each has developed industry-leading businesses that are poised to continue such leadership well into the future. Each has persisted through extreme business and economic challenges. Each is inspiring to colleagues and employees as well as to the next generation of business leaders in St. Louis and beyond.”
Tony Thompson founded KWAME 29 years ago. The firm remains one of the top, pure construction management firms in the St. Louis area with major projects across the United States, including St. Louis’ new Major League Soccer Stadium, $1.8 billion Addition to the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle, ongoing work at St. Louis Lambert International Airport and projects at more than one dozen schools in the Dallas Independent School District. As a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), KWAME has a long-standing commitment to M/WBE success, ensuring diversity within its own workforce and among teaming partners.
“Kwame has survived and thrived by focusing on its strengths and the company’s role in helping clients. Our job is to represent the owner. I can confidently say there is no other company in St. Louis that has been more consistent and committed to owners’ representation of construction management than us,” said Thompson
Tony and his wife, Kim, also founded The Kwame Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization that creates opportunities for youth in underserved communities through mentorship and scholarships.
