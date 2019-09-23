Kwame Foundation raised more than $50K at Golf Tournament

The Kwame Foundation raised more than $50,000 at its 16th Annual Golf Tournament at Top Golf in Chesterfield on August 29th. Proceeds will fund scholarships for first-generation, college-bound students at Washington University, Maryville University, Saint Louis University and the University of Kansas and several other higher education institutions. Since 2003, the foundation has endowed over $1.5 million in scholarships and grants at over 12 different universities.
Founded by Kim and Anthony (Tony) Thompson, CEO of Kwame Building Group, the Kwame Foundation is a nonprofit organization that provides young people an opportunity to learn, grow, and become professionals in their chosen careers. Programs include financial assistance and scholarships, educational mentorships, internship opportunities and training in careers consistent with those needed to compete in a changing environment. Although the foundation serves students of all races, the primary focus is minority students who are bright, talented, high-achieving individuals but might not otherwise have an opportunity for higher education.
Major corporate sponsors included The Staenberg Group, Mercury Communications, ZeroDay Technology Solutions, L. Keeley Construction, Inspired Solutions, HR Green, Inc, Alberici, Regional Business Council, Enterprise Holdings, Millennia Music & Media Systems, MiTek Inc, S. M. Wilson & Co., Parsons, KDG Engineering LLC, Bodley Group, Steward Family Foundation, Webster University and World Wide Technology.
For more information, visit www.kwamefoundation.org or call (314) 754-5619.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.