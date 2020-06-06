Two Ladue high school students organized a Black Lives Matter march on Friday, June 5 that led a diverse crowd of about 1,000 mostly young people more than nine miles up and down Clayton Road through Ladue, Frontenac, and Town and Country.
Victoria Neal, a graduating senior, and Lauryn Donovan, a rising senior, organized the action, Donovan said, to bring the movement to “some of the wealthiest areas in the country.” They negotiated for permissions with the mayor of Ladue and police officials from the three municipalities. Officers from those towns and several others lined the march route, blocking traffic for the protestors and keeping watch over them.
A helicopter also followed the peaceful throng for nearly six hours. It would not have been visible from the air, but the most physical event of the protest was when a small child fell down on the sidewalk. A few police officers glared at the action from the side of the road, but most sat in their cruisers with the engines running and air conditioning on blast or chatted politely with passers-by.
Clayton Road was thronged with well-wishing neighbors, who also handed out more cold water and nutritious snacks than a crowd of a thousand could consume in six hours. One resident in Frontenac even rented a portable toilet and positioned it in the front yard. When the group paused on the bridge where Clayton Road spans I-270 in Town and Country, a trucker in an 18-wheeler gave deep, approving honks.
The organizers stopped frequently to let people rest over the long haul and replenish themselves. During these stops, they told stories of pain and struggle from black history and urged the mostly young protestors to get involved in the movement beyond this action.
“You can’t say that you’re with the movement and only come to protests,” Neal shouted through the megaphone at one rest stop. She urged the youth to vote, to go to school board meetings, to challenge school leaders. She was cheered with great enthusiasm.
“I live in Ladue and have seen the way people have talked about and resented the movement in the past, but lately a lot more of my white peers have spoken up about it, so I wanted to see if people would actually show up to help make a change,” said Donovan.
Certainly, they showed up. They carried signs honoring black people killed by law enforcement – especially George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, who would have turned 27 on that day. They chanted the names of the dead. They joined in Black Lives Matter protest chants, including the chant at the expense of “racist police,” but stopping short of the notorious chant that drops the F-bomb at the cops.
A rising senior at John Burroughs School noticed that the most popular white students at her school were marching with the group. The mood throughout was positive but serious. Though this generation is sensitive to “performative protesting,” and no one’s motives are known to anyone but themselves, there was no sense that anyone was taking racism or police violence lightly.
They chanted about shutting down the streets but, in fact, the police closed the streets for them by arrangement. Donovan said negotiating with the police in advance was surprisingly pleasant.
“As I went to each police station to let them know the details, personally, they all seemed like nice people who just wanted to help and make sure protesters were safe,” Donovan said.
“There didn’t seem to be any animosity at all, despite the fact I was asking for help with the Black Lives Matter protest and that there was bound to be resentment towards police officers from protesters.”
Still, there were reminders that things do not always go smoothly. The helicopter in the sky and endless line of police officers were constant reminders that the protest was being watched carefully. The organizers told the group to stay together for their safety. Security guards blocked the entrance to Frontenac Mall. Protestors who walked through the mall parking lot to their cars parked at the end of the march were followed by a police officer and then a security guard.
Neal said she received death threats after she started promoting the action.
“Death threats are something that activists are told to expect,” Neal said. “I take them to the authorities but I also report them to organizations like the NAACP because they have programs meant to help activists.”
Donovan, a graduate of the Cultural Leadership program, had a more favorable experience.
“Throughout my years as an activist, I’ve seen a lot of resentment and negativity for being so vocal about issues, but I’ve actually received a lot of support and approval from my peers.”
There was only a brief moment of actual disruption near the end of the march when protestors encountered traffic for the first time on Lindbergh Boulevard. Many headed to the sidewalk, but Neal walked through the street around the cars waiting for the light at Clayton Road to change.
“Y’all can go over to the sidewalk if you feel more comfortable,” Neal said, “but I am a black woman in America. I’m not safe anywhere.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.