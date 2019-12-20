State Rep. LaKeySha Bosley (D-St. Louis) is not coming for anyone’s guns, but she does want ammunition sales to be better regulated in Missouri.
On Thursday, December 19 she filed House Bill 1856, which would require anyone selling ammunition to attain official designation by the secretary of state as a licensed ammunition seller. It would also require ammunition dealers to keep records of people who buy ammo, require face-to-face transactions between sellers, deliverers and purchasers, and prohibit people from transporting ammunition purchased outside of Missouri into the state. The bill would also require anyone selling ammunition to be in an officially designated, licensed location.
California voters enacted similar policies via Proposition 63 in 2016.
Currently, Missouri has no regulations regarding the sale of ammunition. The state requires no licenses for vendors, does not ensure that people purchasing ammo have a license, nor does it prohibit people ineligible of possessing firearms under state law from buying ammo.
“As a state legislative body that wants to address and curb the issue of gun violence, not regulating ammunition is negligence,” Bosley said in a statement. “If we want to keep law-abiding citizens safe, we have to assure them we’re doing our part, and we can do that by passing this bill.”
Bosley said that her bill is a response to a summer that saw 13 children killed in St. Louis, some of them by stray bullets.
“When we start to lose our most vulnerable,” she stated, “we have to look at what we’re doing and make changes right now that protect our children.”
Knowing the opposition she can expect from the Republican-dominated legislature, particularly out-state legislators, Bosley stated that she would open to the possibility of having the law only apply to cities not located within counties. St. Louis is the only such city in the state.
