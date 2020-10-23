Laurna Godwin was awarded the 2020 Making A Difference Award by the Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis for her efforts to improve the lives of women in the St. Louis community
Godwin is a three-time Emmy award winning broadcast journalist and president and co-founder of Vector Communications Corporation, a public engagement and communications consulting firm based in St. Louis.
Prior to co-creating Vector in 1998, she spent nearly 20 years as a television news anchor, reporter and talk show host. She has served on several civic and corporate boards. A native of New Jersey, Laurna earned her undergraduate degree from Princeton University and her master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
Women’s Foundation of Greater St. Louis is a catalyst for workplace, individual, and policy change that advances women’s economic success.
For more information, visit www.wfstl.org.
