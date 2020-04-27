Riverview Gardens School District has named Lavon Singleton as its Chief Financial Officer.
According to a statement released by the district, Singleton will be responsible for ensuring prudent short and long-term fiscal operation, including the management of all district assets and liabilities. In addition to that, Mr. Singleton will execute a financial strategy that emphasizes accuracy, accountability, efficiency and integrity. His financial leadership responsibilities will extend to all 13 RGSD schools.
He brings nearly two decades of financial leadership experience to RGSD. Most recently, he served as Budget and Fiscal Director for the Illinois Department of Transportation. He has also held leadership roles with KIPP Saint Louis, Bethalto Community Unit School District, East St. Louis School District and the City of East St. Louis.
A native of East St. Louis, IL, Singleton earned a B.S. in finance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He also holds an M.B.A. from Lindenwood University and a Specialist Degree in Education from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville.
