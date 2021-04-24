Adam Layne was sworn-in as St. Louis treasurer on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in an intimate ceremony in the Mayor's office, which was attended by family, friends, co-workers and colleagues. His inuguration took place shortly after the inauguration of Tishaura O. Jones as mayor, in a ceremony held in the atrium of City Hall, preceded by the inauguration of Darlene Green as comptroller.
Layne previously served as Jones’ deputy chief of staff in the St. Louis Treasurer’s Office while Jones was Treasurer. In a press conference on April 15, Mayor-elect Jones said, “[Layne’s] passion for public service, and his professional experience in both finance and education — including his time in the treasurer’s office as my deputy chief of staff — gives me the faith that he will be a strong partner to my administration, holding the city’s banking decisions to a standard that prioritized racial equity and transparency."
