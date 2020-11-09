There are currently 222 Murders (many of them once again, children) in St. Louis in 2020!
Even as the country rejoices in the removal of a political tyrannt, families in our city continue to grieve with seemingly no answers or solutions to this plight. While government and corporate officials conspire and discuss the future of public safety behind close doors, absolutely no solution or plan to address this crisis has been made public by our city government leaders.
It begs the question, if these were not black victims of senseless violence crime, would there be more of an outcry from government leaders. I wonder?
I respectfully ask that the St. Louis Aldermatic Black Caucus share with the general public its recommendations to address this public crisis. The community is calling on you to provide the leadership that you sought.
Reverend Darryl Gray, Co-Chairperson, Civil Engagement,Baptist Minister’s Union of St. Louis and Vicinity and Social Justice Commissioner, Progressive National Baptist Convention, Inc.
