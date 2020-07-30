Lezley McSpadden has not closed the case on the killing of her son Michael Brown. When St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell told her on Thursday, July 30 that he would not file criminal charges against former Ferguson Police Officer Darren Wilson for killing her son, she said she is still seeking due process for him.
She was quoting one of the systemic changes Bell had introduced, he said, as part of the criminal justice reform movement sparked by her son. Bell said he would now record all grand jury hearings the way his predecessor, Bob McCulloch, recorded Wilson’s grand jury proceedings as an exception. “I believe due process is for everyone,” Bell said, announcing it.
“Then where is the due process for my son?” McSpadden said to The St. Louis American.
McSpadden was disappointed that Bell did no new investigation but relied solely on the forensics and interviews collected in 2014 in a process handled by McCulloch and the St. Louis County Police Department that few in the community trusted at the time.
“He didn’t do a proper investigation,” McSpadden said.
Her attorney Jerryl Christmas said he sees justifiable criminal charges in the facts and the law here and Bell should try the case.
“Let the people decide,” Christmas said. “Let this mother have closure. Give people a reason to have faith in the system. That’s the whole reason he was elected.”
Bell crushed McCulloch in the 2018 Democratic primary after McCulloch’s mishandling of the Darren Wilson grand jury proceedings.
Not surprisingly, protest action is planned — at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Justice Center in Clayton.
“Let’s keep the pressure on,” Christmas said.
McSpadden said, “I do appreciate the support. Continue to pray for us, and continue to support us. The fight is not over.”
