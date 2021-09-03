Lt. Arrethie Williams also heads the Domestic Violence Unit at the department. She was promoted to the rank of lieutenant in May 2019 and is one of few Black women within the department’s leadership — and certainly one of the highest ranking women there.

“The allegations that have been made against Lt. Williams are serious and equally disturbing,” ESOP wrote in a statement. “Many of them are criminal in nature and deserve the investigative attention that is consistent with what all crime victims should expect from a law enforcement agency.”

Mike English, a former University City police officer, told KSDK that Williams has for years assaulted, stalked and harassed him — sometimes while in uniform and while on duty — after their on-and-off dating relationship ended after about five years. KSDK also spoke with several people — some who are current of former officers in the region — who said they experienced similar treatment from Williams.

ESOP noted that accountability is paramount to police legitimacy and the practice of police department employees investigating themselves, coupled with a citizen review board with no independent investigative authority, has strengthened skepticism in the internal investigation process.

“If in fact Lt. Williams is uninvolved to the extent the victims allege she is, it would be in the best interest of all parties involved for a thorough criminal investigation to be conducted in order to clear her name and bring about closure for the victims,” ESOP wrote.

The police department’s spokeswoman said that since this is a personnel issue they are not able to provide any information. She did note that a thorough investigation is being conducted and will be reviewed by the chief, assistant chief and the Board of Police Commissioners.

ESOP also argued that because some of the alleged crimes are felonies and occurred across multiple jurisdictions, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell should assign investigators within his office to conduct the investigation.

Bell’s office did not immediately confirm or deny whether it planned to conduct such an investigation.

Williams joined the department in 2005 and previously served in the North County, Central County and City of Jennings precincts. She earned a master of business administration and a master’s degree in business and security management from Webster University.

This comes at a time when the department has experienced negative publicity for some time for various incidents and saw its embattled police chief retire in June after just 16 months in the role.

Mary Barton was the first woman to become chief of the department and during that time was constantly putting out fires.

From facing public criticism for telling the St. Louis County Council she did not believe systemic racism existed within her department to the handling of her brother-in-law, who was a St. Louis County police dispatcher, using a racial slur on the police radio.

In addition, at least two police contract instructors for the St. Louis County and Municipal Police Academy have been fired for allegedly using racially disparaging language since Barton took over.

After the department transferred Officer Shanette Hall following her appearance in a Vice video featuring Black female cops talking about the culture of policing, ESOP’s board voted and declared no confidence in Barton. Just a few days later, so did the St. Louis County Council.

Currently, Lt. Col. Kenneth Gregory is acting chief and Lt. Col Bryan Ludwig is acting deputy chief.

ESOP has previously said that Ludwig is currently at the center of discrimination lawsuits.

