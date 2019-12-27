The Lincoln University Social Work program has received reaffirmed accreditation through 2026 from the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE). The program has been accredited by the CSWE since 2011.
The reaffirmation process includes students meeting learning outcomes in a total of nine areas of competency which prepare students for professional social work practice. Lincoln University’s program recorded an average of 90 percent of students meeting those outcomes. The process also includes a site visit. Site visitors are members of the Council on Social Work Education who serve as full or part-time social work faculty at a CSWE-member school.
The CSWE is an association of social work education programs and individuals with a mission to provide quality education to promote social and economic well-being for all. The association includes more than 800 bachelor and master’s degree social work programs, as well as educators, practitioners and agencies.
