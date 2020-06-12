Lincoln University will offer in-person classes for the Fall 2020 semester. Classes are scheduled to begin Monday, August 24. The campus residence halls will also be open in the upcoming semester. New Student Orientation will continue virtually throughout the summer.
The university transitioned to remote learning on March 23 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic. Commencement exercises for the Spring 2020 graduates was postponed to August 1, and Summer 2020 coursework is also being offered remotely.
“We have had great conversations with the Cole County Health Department and we continue to monitor the data both locally, state and nationwide,” President Jerald Jones Woolfolk said in a statement.
Details on safety measures for classroom, residential, dining and other shared spaces will be released in the coming weeks.
