Due to the COVID-19 interruption, Lincoln University of Missouri will waive the required ACT/SAT scores as admission requirements for Summer and Fall of 2020, the university announced on Monday, April 13.
Due to the Stay at Home order issued by Governor Mike Parson, the Lincoln University campus will remain closed through Sunday, April 26.
All work will continue to be done remotely, with the exception of essential personnel in Residential Life, the Lincoln University Police Department and Page Library.
