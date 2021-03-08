Linda Thomas-Greenfield recently began her duties as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. The career diplomat was sworn-in on Feb. 24 by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. “The United Nations is the world’s most important forum for bringing people and countries together,” Thomas-Greenfield said, as reported by the Associated Press. “This administration knows that when America is at the table and acting in accordance with our values, the United States is an indispensable institution for the advancement of peace, security and collective well-being.”
She said the Biden administration is “clear-eyed about the difficult work that needs to be done, from elevating human rights to reforming the U.N. itself to addressing conflicts old and new around the world.”
