Community Women Against Hardship
Those are the words of Ms. T., 28, who wants to change the trajectory of her life and the lives of her three sons. She was homeless during the end of 2019, staying in a shelter with her children. “I don’t want this for my life,” was the lesson she said she learned.
Ms. T. enrolled in college and began pursuing a career in public safety with hopes of going into law enforcement. Staying focused is her biggest obstacle. She works minimal, temporary jobs to stay afloat. Her boys are everything to her and she wants programs that will challenge them.
She met with Gloria Taylor, founder and CEO of Community Women, and said she was amazed and inspired by their conversation. It made her think about who she is, why she is here, and what is her purpose.
Those words left an impression that she considers daily and helps in making better decisions. She volunteered to assist Taylor on voter recruitment, an experience she says she will never forget.
Working with "The Vote" was a learning experience for my children and I,” Ms T. said. “It showed that some people do not care, some people are proactive in using their voice, and others are unaware.
“We didn't speak to many, but many of the ones that we had the opportunity to connect with were receptive of the information. My children wanted to do it all over again and go door to door with more information, hopefully for the local elections the same can happen because local is just as important.
Ms. T. is looking forward to engaging in classes at CWAH. She recently attended a Zoom class with the University of Missouri School of Nursing students. The coronavirus has made Community Women Against Hardship rethink how the agency can provide services, but more importantly, it has made the staff realize how much their services are needed.
Reach out and assist a family, or refer a family today for consideration. Community Women Against Hardship is here to provide hope for those in need. Visit our website at www.cwah.org for submission forms. Call (314) 289-7523, or email: communitywomenstl@yahoo.com , DEADLINE NOVEMBER 30, 2020
Community Women Against Hardship continues to provide services, even in light of the coronavirus pandemic. The “People Against Poverty Campaign” continues through our partnership with the St. Louis American Newspaper assists in connecting with families in need of support. This year marks service to more than 8,500 family members in the metropolitan St. Louis area.
