St. Louis Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon died on Sunday, August 30 after being shot by a white gunman, Thomas Kinworthy, who has been charged by St. Louis City prosecutor Kim Gardner with murder in the first degree and more.
"The family of Officer Tamarris Bohannon is asking local churches to ring their bells at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday (tomorrow) in solidarity for the memory of their son.
As a reminder, the funeral arrangements are below.
Visitation
The visitation will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020, from 6 PM - 10 PM at the Cathedral Basilica, located at 4431 Lindell Boulevard.
Memorial Service
The memorial service will commence on Sunday, September 6, 2020, at 2 PM. This will also be held at the Cathedral Basilica.
*** Prior to the memorial service, there will be a procession from the Serenity Memorial Funeral Home, located at 1905 Union Boulevard, to the Cathedral Basilica. Details regarding the procession will be forthcoming.
A repast will follow the memorial service. This will be held at the Electrician's Hall, which is located at 5850 Elizabeth Avenue.Please continue to keep Officer Bohannon's family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this trying time."
Evita Caldwell, Public Information Officer, St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, (314) 444-5603
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.