Chesterfield resident Leyla Fern King was recently admitted to the Wells Scholars Program at Indiana University, where she plans to study psychology. One of the most competitive and prestigious programs in the country, the scholarship was created in honor of the late IU Chancellor Herman B Wells and its candidates are selected through a rigorous application and interview process.
Awards are made solely on merit, and for King, it’s a crowning achievement recognizing many years of dedication not only in the classroom but also to her school community.
“Every year (John Burroughs School) nominates two students for the Wells Scholars Program,” King explained.
She said she feels fortunate to have been selected and noted that it has been several years since John Burroughs had a graduate awarded as a Wells Scholar. For King. the application process included a 1,000-word essay on the Black Lives Matter movement and multiple interviews, which paired well with her strengths.
“I love interviews and I love talking to people,” King said.
Like most recent high school seniors, King didn’t have a typical senior year. But King took the obstacles of the pandemic in stride and made the most of her senior year.
One of the ways she strived to make a lasting impact was through Burrough’s Student Court Program, which gives students the responsibility to determine the appropriate punishment (typically in detention hours) for minor infractions committed by their peers. According to the school’s website, “The court meets every Friday morning to establish punishment for certain crimes, discuss and process more than 500 cases a year and demonstrate some sophisticated judgments and creative punishments.”
However, during her time on the court and serving as chief justice, King didn’t see the opportunity simply as one to pass judgment on her fellow students.
“This year, part of what I did as chief justice was to rewrite the student constitution to update it,” King said. She noted the document had not been updated in some time and was due for a review. “… since I was in a COVID year, I had the time to do it.”
Among the highlights of her high school career, King noted a group trip that followed the journey of the Freedom Riders. The trip culminated with a visit to Washington, D.C., where she had the chance to meet one of her idols, the late Ruth Bader Ginsberg, whom King called “super cool.”
“I feel really lucky to have met her,” King said.
She admits that Indiana University was not really on her radar before learning about the Wells Scholars Program. She was accepted at both Fordham University in New York, and Wellesley College in Boston. However, after a campus visit to Bloomington, Indiana, she fell in love with the school the opportunity to be a Wells Scholar only sweetened the deal.
“I was really dead set on going to the East Coast for a long time,” King said. “We went to Indiana in October and I really loved the campus. I like old, traditional schools like that.”
Leyla admits her parents, Chris and Karley King, were not excited about the prospect of her moving halfway across the country for college. Now, she expects to see a lot of them on weekend campus visits and that’s OK with her. She said her mother is one of the most inspirational people in her life.
“She’s motivated me a lot to pursue excellence in education,” King said.
King recalls the decision to move her from a West County public school district after her sixth-grade year. She was so against the idea that she took the opportunity of a church assignment to write a prayer note asking God not to let her get admitted to John Burroughs School.
“It says a little bit about how much I didn’t want to go as I was writing notes to God,” King said.
The prayer note was written seven years to the day that she ended up graduating. Now, King begins the next chapter of her journey with the support of her parents and without any new prayer notes of resistance.
Jeffrey Bricker has worked as journalist in three states: Illinois, Arkansas and now Missouri. Most of his work with West focuses on the areas of politics and government. He's frequently at city council meetings in Ellisville and Wildwood and attends St. Louis County Council meetings in Clayton. He can be reached by e-mail at brickwrites@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter: Brick_Says
Leyla King is a storyteller at the Before Ferguson Beyond Ferguson project. Her writing has appeared in the St. Louis Jewish Light and The St. Louis American. She’s contributed to the Pulitzer Center-supported project “63106: The Struggle to Survive the Pandemic in St. Louis’s Most Vulnerable Neighborhoods”.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.