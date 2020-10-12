Lake Buena Vista, Florida, Sunday, October 11, the Los Angele Lakers vanquished the Miami Heat 106 - 93 for their 17th NBA Championship.
LeBron James won NBA MVP for the 4th time, trailing Michael Jordan by one and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar by two.
The Lakers dedicated the season run to legend Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020.
